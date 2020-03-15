Riding around on Blue Duck Scooters in Downtown Bryan has been a fun pastime for Bryan High School junior Elias Chohan since the vehicles were introduced in November.
As a student, Chohan said, the price is a little high for him, but he still enjoys going out in the evenings when the street lights are on and there are fewer cars passing through.
“It’s definitely really fun,” Chohan said.
Chohan is just one user who contributed to the 4,806 total rides taken on Blue Duck Scooters from November to January, according to a Blue Duck report that includes the first three months of the city of Bryan’s six-month pilot program with the company. The longest single ride taken, by distance, was 10 miles. Each month’s average time per ride has been around 10 to 13 minutes.
The report also shows that the most popular areas to ride are around Blinn College and Downtown Bryan, with some users branching out to other locations nearby, such as Bryan High School and Travis Park.
The data is just one factor city staff will consider when they make a recommendation to city council members about whether to permit Blue Duck to remain in Bryan, according to Bryan Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn. The city also will take management into account, Dunn said.
“There’s so many companies out there that are offering scooter service, but they all have different levels of service, and their product isn’t always the same,” Dunn said. “We’re very impressed with Blue Duck’s management so far.”
City staff plan to present their findings and recommendation to the city council in June, Dunn said. Blue Duck will be permitted to operate in Bryan between the end of the six-month pilot program and the time that staff makes their presentation to council for a final decision, Dunn said.
Chohan said he hopes the scooters are kept after the pilot program is complete, since he has enjoyed using them.
Chohan’s co-worker Audrie Trevino rode Blue Duck Scooters for the first time last week. In an interview before she tried the vehicle, she said that if she liked it, she might start using them regularly since she lives in Downtown Bryan and it would be convenient.
“Let yourself have fun and ride a scooter around,” Trevino said.
