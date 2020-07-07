College Station councilman Bob Brick announced Monday that he plans to run for reelection in November.
Brick ran for the City Council in 2017 on a platform centered around items including citizen engagement, safe and secure neighborhoods, sustainable economic growth and securing adequate funding for core services, according to his press release.
“Today, due to the impact of COVID 19, it is even more important for us to find ways to support funding our core infrastructure while maintaining sustainable and desirable growth in our community,” the announcement reads.
Brick’s Place 1 seat will be one of four College Station council positions on the November ballot. Linda Harvell’s Place 3 seat, John Nichols’ Place 5 spot and the currently vacant Place 4 will also be on the ticket. Place 1 is up for a two-year term, places 3 and 5 are up for four-year terms and Place 4 will be for an unexpired one-year term.
The four-year terms will be the first since voters in 2018 approved lengthening the three-year roles.
