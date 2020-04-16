The recently released documentary that chronicles the Nov. 18, 1999, Aggie Bonfire collapse and its aftermath is now available for viewing on Amazon Prime.
The 13th Man: On November 18, 1999, a College in Texas Changed Forever, directed by filmmaker Charlie Minn, was released in theaters in November, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.
Minn’s documentary weaves together newspaper clippings, television footage and emergency scanner recordings from the night of the collapse with interviews of Bonfire survivors, first responders, community members and family members of those who died nearly 20 years ago.
“I’m honored that they allowed me to tell their story and that they trusted me,” Minn said of those he interviewed for the documentary.
The approximately 110-minute film is available for viewing for Amazon Prime members as part of their membership, and can also be rented or purchased by nonmembers.
