An auction of hard-to-find bourbon will result in a donation for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. WB Liquors locations in Bryan and in San Antonio are each holding an online auction for the Pappy Van Winkle Collection, five bottles of the pricey bourbon that range from the 10-year to the 23-year-old versions. Proceeds will go to the local food banks. As of Monday afternoon, the bidding for the Bryan auction was $8,500. The auction continues until Wednesday at 4 p.m. Go to auction.wbliquors.com for more information.

