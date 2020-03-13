The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley locations in Bryan and Caldwell will be closed until further notice, the organization's leaders announced Friday.
The closure comes as school districts across the Brazos Valley have extended their spring breaks in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
"Our primary concern has always been and will remain the health and safety of the kids we serve," officials said in a statement. "We will remain in contact with Bryan ISD officials and plan to reopen our doors when local schools do, which at this time is scheduled to be March 23."
