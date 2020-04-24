Music, cheers and smiles greeted Brazos Christian School seniors as they drove into the school’s parking lot to collect their graduation regalia and celebrate with their classmates and teachers.
“We just wanted to honor them, because they’ve worked really hard,” said Mary Woods, director of guidance for the school.
The seniors’ last semester of high school was cut short due to COVID-19, forcing classes to move online through the end of the school year. With graduation still up in the air pending guidance from the state, Thursday’s event could be the last time the entire Brazos Christian School Class of 2020 was together.
“It’s nice to see them trying to do something special for us, since our end of senior year kind of got canceled,” senior Jake Olsta said.
Fellow senior Coby Clark said while it is sad to be missing out on some milestone events and memories with his classmates, he appreciated the school putting an event together to allow them to be together again.
“I know what it means to them,” Terri Moore said, getting emotional after driving by the cheering teachers. Her son Jonathan has been attending Brazos Christian School since kindergarten, and she works at the school, calling it their second family. Jonathan Moore said it is a different ending to his senior year than he expected, but it shows the love and support the school faculty and staff members have for the students, even when they cannot be together.
Wendee Binford, principal for grades 7-12, said the day was a way to show that despite the sudden changes, the school will still celebrate the seniors. “We just hope that this gave them a reason to get out and smile,” she said.
Woods said the staff had been meeting daily to coordinate the event once Gov. Greg Abbott announced all schools would remain closed through the end of the school year.
“Our hearts broke for them, of course, because this is such an important time in their life,” Woods said of the seniors. “… We’re still waiting on what the governor and the [Texas Education Agency] commissioner wants us to do for graduation, so we can’t even give them a guess about that yet, so we wanted to make today as special as we possibly could.”
In addition to celebrating with the seniors, Headmaster Jeff McMaster said, it also gives a feeling of closure.
“There’s a lot that’s part of the senior year that they lost,” he said, from celebrations and events to memories with friends.
He said one parent told him Thursday was the happiest the students had seemed in the past month.
Binford said she hoped the students learn and grow from the experience and find positive aspects to carry with them.
“There’s so many things different about this situation; I’m not going to say negative, but different,” she said. “Different than what they expected, and I just hope that they can look for the bright spots and the positives.”
Fifth grade teacher Melanie Reeves said it was emotional seeing the students back on campus, noting she taught many of the 28 graduating seniors.
“This’ll be part of their story,” she said, “but it’s probably hard to see right now.”
