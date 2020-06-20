Brazos County health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, capping a week of 444 new cases of the virus, including the county's first triple-digit daily increase.
Saturday's report from the Brazos County Health District also marks the 12th consecutive day of double-digit increases.
The 62 new cases reported Saturday brings the county's total number of cases to 1,225. Of those cases, 620 remain active, officials said.
Twenty-five Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Twenty-seven Brazos County residents remained hospitalized with the illness Saturday, officials said.
The county's first case was reported March 17.
