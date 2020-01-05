Representatives of several Brazos County agencies presented a check this week for almost $13,500 to a cancer research nonprofit, the result of a winter fundraising campaign that involved officers keeping furry faces and colorful fingernails.
Officers and deputies at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas A&M University Police Department, College Station Police Department and Bryan Police Department had raised the money throughout November and December by participating in the campaign. They’d had the option to donate between $30 and $50 to break standard law enforcement dress code and either grow a beard or paint their fingernails bright colors.
“It’s a big deal at all the departments to raise money for child cancer [research],” said Lt. Bobby Richardson, spokesman for the Texas A&M University Police Department. “But, also, we get to pick on each other, because not everyone grows a beard as well as each other.”
In 2018, the wife of a Department of Public Safety trooper approached Richardson about helping with an initiative to fight cancer.
Trooper Troy Bridier, who until recently was assigned to patrol in the Brazos Valley area, and his wife, Vicky, lost their 4-year-old daughter Jade in 2016. The girl had Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a lethal form of pediatric brain cancer, and died just five days after her diagnosis.
The Bridier family had joined The Cure Starts Now and hoped the law enforcement community would get involved with a Beard It Up campaign.
Though local agencies had participated in a similarly themed cancer research fundraiser in years past, UPD first became involved with the Cure Starts Now in 2018, Richardson said, and the other agencies quickly followed suit and joined the cause together.
According to Melissa Fleming, who started the Austin-Round Rock branch of the Cure Starts Now, she and her husband, James — who is also a state trooper — joined with Vicky Bridier in reaching out to departments across the country to start the Beard It Up campaign. The three started in College Station but contacted law enforcement as far as Hawaii.
“We wanted to involve law enforcement because we knew they would care about kids and help other law enforcement families,” Melissa Fleming said.
The Flemings’ 7-year-old son, Brock, died from DIPG the same year as Jade Bridier. Just one year later, Melissa Fleming said, a state trooper’s son in Dallas died from DIPG. Since the children’s deaths, the Texas chapters of The Cure Starts Now have been able to bring 56 law enforcement agencies in nine states together to raise money for cancer research through Beard It Up.
In 2018 the campaign raised more than $100,000, while this most recent event raised over $207,000 from both police and community contributions. Fleming said this will be enough to fund two $100,000 research trials, conducted by doctors vetted by the nonprofit, that will eventually be published.
Fleming said she feels little funding is allotted toward the study of pediatric brain cancers such as DIPG, compared to the money given to research other diseases. She noted that often when a child is diagnosed with DIPG, the prognosis doesn’t project a lifespan longer than a few months. She and her family were heartbroken and in disbelief when they were told by doctors that Brock had no hopeful options for survival.
“We decided that we couldn’t just sit back and watch this continue,” she said. “... [Brock] didn’t want to go. He definitely wanted to be here.”
As the campaign has continued to grow, Richardson said it’s also sparked greater awareness within his police department, as the officers have learned more about each other.
“We all look forward to it at this time of year,” he said. “If you were to sit down our officers and interview them, they would all say the same thing; that they have someone in their lives who has been affected by cancer.”
To learn more about The Cure Starts Now, visit the Central Texas chapter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/roopersangeljade.
