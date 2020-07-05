A Baptist church in East Brazos County way destroyed by fire early Sunday.
According to Brazos County Volunteer Fire Chief Jason Ware, some time after midnight, firefighters responded to Southern Oaks Baptist Church on Grassbur Road, where the small wooden church was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire some time before 2 a.m. No one was believed to be inside the church at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Ware said multiple agencies had responded to the scene, including several volunteer precincts and both city fire departments.
The cause of the fire was unknown. The building was considered a total loss.
