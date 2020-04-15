Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said Tuesday morning that the county’s Commissioners Court will revisit its recent decision to eliminate the option for residents and business owners to pay property taxes in two installments.
The court, according to Peters and its commissioners, received considerable pushback from residents and business owners who rely on the split-payment option. Some county residents said the April 7 unanimous vote was particularly untimely considering the large-scale economic difficulties and uncertainties brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll have it on the agenda next week to potentially amend that motion or do something,” Peters said during Tuesday’s meeting. A number of options will be on the table, Peters said later in the day.
County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said Tuesday afternoon that there are 14,060 parcels in split pay for the 2019 tax year out of 138,336 total parcels on the tax rolls of Brazos County, or 10.16%. There are 12 other counties out of 254 in the state that offer the split payment option, Roe said.
The decision, if it stands, would not affect those paying on the split payment option for the 2019 tax year. Taxpayers would, however, have to pay the second half of their property bills and their entire 2020 bill closely together, which confused and upset many. Roe said that for the split payment, the date of the first payment is listed as before Dec. 1, with the second due before July 1; Jan. 31 is the statutory due date for a full payment of tax.
“I have, I’m sure like other commissioners, received a ton of emails and phone calls about the split payment, and I’m glad that we’re going to revisit that next week,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry said during the meeting.
“Likewise,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich added.
The commissioners court meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the County Administration Building. Due to physical distancing practices, the county has been livestreaming the meetings on its Facebook page. According to Trevor Lansdown, the county’s A/V specialist, the county will publish a Zoom link by the end of this week through local media outlets that will allow residents to be able to participate and share feedback at next Tuesday’s court meeting and at subsequent meetings.
In a Tuesday interview, Peters said that the decision was made as a response to Senate Bill 2, passed in 2019, which capped the growth in property tax revenue at 3.5% in any given year unless a special election was called to allow voters to weigh in. The concern, Peters and Roe explained, was that special elections in November would happen too close to the payment deadline of Dec. 1.
Roe and Peters said that one big challenge that precipitated the change was language in the code that requires taxpayers using the split payment option to pay exactly half of their property tax bill before Dec. 1, as opposed to half or more.
Robert Rose, owner of the bicycle shop Cycles Etc., in College Station, said in an interview that he uses split payments and has for many years due to the seasonal nature of the local economy, with fall typically the most robust time frame as college students return to the area.
“I think the commissioners need to take into account the current situation and the fact that so many businesses have been forced to close — and we’re really in an unprecedented situation locally, statewide and nationally,” Rose said. “I’m really surprised that there wasn’t some consideration of the current situation when making this decision, and on how this might impact businesses and individuals.”
The five-person court discussed the move at a March 6 public hearing. According to the county’s official minutes from that hearing, local taxing entities such as cities and school districts had representatives present.
“We knew that if we were going to do it, that we would need to give people enough time to try budget for it, but there’s been a lot of things going on — and then we ran into the coronavirus,” Peters said of the timing and the decision. “I realize that the timing is terrible and we’ll make that adjustment and I’ll put it on the agenda for the commissioners court next week.”
“I believe that frankly, we were trying to look out for those folks that do the split way. I know it hasn’t been perceived that way, and we’ve been painted pretty badly because of it — but I hope that when people look at the whole picture and realize what we were trying to get done, that they can see the other side of the story,” Peters said.
Roe said those who qualify for quarterly payments will be unaffected by the change, if it stands.
