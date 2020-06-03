The Brazos County Commissioners Court approved a policy Tuesday that requires employees and residents to don face coverings inside the county courthouse’s common areas, one step in a series of safety measures being employed in the local justice system as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The courthouse reopened Monday, though with the exception of jury trials, several other court proceedings have been operating online in recent weeks.
Judges and court staff are required to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing when interacting with the public; judges may choose not to don a mask when presiding from the bench, and people are permitted to remove their masks once inside the courtrooms, according to Judge Steve Smith, who presides over the 361st district court.
Smith said in an interview that jury trials officially will reconvene Aug. 1, though a handful of trials will meet in July to ensure that distancing and safety measures are working effectively. Smith said that Olen Underwood, the presiding judge of the Second Administrative Judicial Region, and Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan have approved the court system’s safety plan.
When jury trials reconvene, Smith said, jury selection panels for felony criminal cases will take place at the Brazos Center and the sanctuary inside the County Administration Building, since the 60 or more people needed for those felony voir dire panels goes beyond the physically distant capacity of the old 85th district courtroom. Civil jury trial panels will be easier to hold inside the courthouse because they are smaller, Smith said.
Once jurors are selected, Smith continued, they and the district judges will return to their courtrooms in the courthouse. Twelve-person juries, which usually sit in the jury box for trials, will have between six and eight people in the box, with the other four seated either in front of the box or the first row of the gallery, Smith said.
Gallery space in courtrooms will be limited, with people required to sit in alternating rows and at least six feet apart, aside from family members.
“We’ll be very careful, and what we’re trying to do is make sure that people, number one, feel comfortable that we have a plan; number two, feel comfortable that that plan has been approved by Dr. Sullivan and our regional presiding judge; and number three, that we are going to do everything we can to make sure that people are safe,” Smith said. “We want to be safe as well.”
Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons said that since the pandemic began, grand juries have been meeting in a space several times larger than previously used, to ensure appropriate physical distance, and that only one prosecutor has presented at a time, instead of the two or three that did so before March. Much of the DA office’s work has been done via teleconferencing, in part because the office invested about two years ago in going “essentially paperless,” in Parsons’ words.
Bond and punishment hearings and bench trials have been done electronically in recent weeks, he said.
“Life has changed, but the criminal justice part has not stopped. The only thing that stopped was jury trials,” Parsons said. He praised the county IT staff for their assistance, and said numerous cleaning and sanitizing regulations are being implemented in an effort to ensure safety.
“We’re taking every single precaution because we care about the safety of the people in the courthouse as well as the safety of the public,” Parsons said.
