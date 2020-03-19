The Brazos County Commissioners Court unanimously passed two measures Thursday that limit public gatherings to fewer than 10 people and require that food establishments and bars close dining rooms while still being allowed to offer take-home options.
The county will also begin operating with essential functions and personnel only.
Barbara Smith, a spokeswoman for the county, said that each county department head will determine which employees and work is essential as officials continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Officials stressed that they are continuing to serve the public and encouraged best health practices.
Brazos County health officials said Thursday a fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county. All four cases in the county involve people who have recently traveled, and all four are at home, officials said.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and other members of the five-person panel said the moves were designed to promote social distancing and protect the county’s residents.
“We need to be safe and we need to keep our employees and the public safe,” Peters said.
Assistant County Attorney Ed Bull explained that the first of the two orders limits social gatherings in the county to 10 people or fewer and also prohibits dining or drinking in restaurants and bars. The order allows for takeout and other to-go options. Bryan and College Station officials enacted a similar measure late Wednesday.
The restriction on public gatherings does not apply to grocery and retail stores, including pharmacies. The order states that the restriction “is not meant to prevent Brazos County citizens from obtaining essential goods and services.”
Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk said his office has asked local law enforcement to cite and release for Class C misdemeanors, with the option to do so for Class A and B misdemeanors. He also said the sheriff’s office emergency command center is operational.
“We are, in fact, very worried about the introduction of this virus into our jail, so we are taking extreme precautions to prevent that,” Kirk said. “We’re still going to maintain our calls for service, and we’ll still maintain our emergency response. We are here to serve.”
Juvenile Services Director Linda Ricketson offered similar remarks about protective safety measures being employed in her office.
County Tax Assessor Kristeen Roe said that the county tax office closed the lobby to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“The tax office staff will continue to be in place to assist the public with questions and help with transactions through the mail, over the internet and through our drive-through windows,” Roe said Thursday.
District Court Judge Steve Smith said the county will be holding “essential hearings only” while the orders are in effect and said that jury panels for the next two weeks have been canceled.
“The one thing I need for the public to know is this: We are going to continue to send out jury notices through the district clerk’s office. You should not ignore those notices,” Smith said, adding that jury pools are being set for two and three months in advance, meaning a low response rate would hamper jury selection in the future.
The county emergency meeting took place about an hour after Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order, effective at midnight Friday, that will temporarily close schools, and will limit public gatherings to 10 people throughout the state and also prohibits dining or drinking in restaurants and bars. The order allows for takeout and other to-go type options, and also bans people from visiting nursing homes except for those individuals “providing critical care.” The state executive order is effective through April 3.
