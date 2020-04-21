The Brazos County Commissioners Court unanimously voted Tuesday morning to rescind its recent decision to eliminate the option for residents and business owners to pay property taxes in two installments.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters also signed an order to align the county with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Friday decision to gradually reopen some aspects of the economy, including the allowance of “retail to go” options for retailers.
The unanimous April 7 vote to remove the split-payment option proved unpopular among county residents, in particular due to the wide-ranging economic challenges wrought by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Many residents said they were confused or frustrated by the decision to remove a flexible tax payment option. Taxpayers would have had to pay the second half of their 2019 property bills and their entire 2020 bill closely together.
On Tuesday, the county’s commissioners chose to reverse course and allow property taxes to continue to be paid in two installments, due by Nov. 30 and June 30 of each tax year.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich made the motion to rescind the decision, and the court’s members all said they appreciated the feedback they received from constituents about the initial vote.
“What I would hope is that people understand that we listened. We had a lot of complaints and folks reached out to us, and we listened,” Peters said after the meeting. “There have been a lot of taxpayers who use this vehicle and have expressed concern about it.”
Peters and Aldrich explained that the initial decision was made as a response to Senate Bill 2, passed in 2019, which capped the growth in property tax revenue at 3.5% in any given year unless a special election was called to allow voters the chance to weigh in. The concern, Peters said, was that special elections in November would happen too close to the payment deadline of Dec. 1.
County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said last week that 14,060 parcels use split pay for the 2019 tax year out of 138,336 total parcels on the tax rolls of Brazos County, or 10.16%. She said that 12 other counties out of 254 in the state offer the split payment option.
During Tuesday's meeting, Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk said that the county jail currently has 475 inmates, considerably lower than the numbers at the start of the year, before the pandemic began. There were 651 people in the jail on Jan. 21.
Kirk said three jail staff members are in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure, and four inmates are in isolation. He said that no inmates or staff members have tested positive for the virus.
