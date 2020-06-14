Brazos County health officials on Sunday confirmed 22 additional cases of COVID-19 among county residents, bringing the county's overall total number of cases to 803.
Of that number, 504 cases remain active, officials said Sunday.
Twenty-five Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county data, and 16 people remained hospitalized with symptoms of the illness on Sunday.
Health officials said 273 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county's first case was reported March 17.
Sunday's 22 new cases follow 60 cases reported Saturday, the county's highest number of daily cases.
