College Station Mayor Karl Mooney talks about how filters can be added to cloth masks to make them more effective while speaking at a press conference Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan talks during a press conference Monday, April 6, 2020, about the importance of continuing proper hand hygiene and social distancing even while wearing a mask.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan talks during a press conference Monday, April 6, 2020, about the importance of continuing proper hand hygiene and social distancing even while wearing a mask.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney talks about how filters can be added to cloth masks to make them more effective while speaking at a press conference Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Brazos County Health District.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan talks during a press conference Monday, April 6, 2020, about the importance of continuing proper hand hygiene and social distancing even while wearing a mask.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan talks during a press conference Monday, April 6, 2020, about the importance of continuing proper hand hygiene and social distancing even while wearing a mask.
Following a Sunday spike in COVID-19 cases, Brazos County health officials reported no additional cases for the first time in two weeks, keeping the total at 94 on Monday.
Officials also confirmed the county’s seventh death. The man was in his 80s and had been hospitalized. Two more patients have recovered from the new coronavirus, making the total of recovered people 12. Fourteen patients remain hospitalized, three more than Sunday’s count.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said in a Monday press conference that despite the fluctuation of cases the past few days, Brazos County’s overall trend of coronavirus cases continues to rise. Sullivan said four to five recent models analyzed by health officials indicate that Brazos County could have a surge of cases in the next two to six weeks.
Sullivan said it remains critical for people to avoid social gatherings and contact with people outside their households, unless to provide or obtain essential activities. The county’s shelter-in-place and state’s executive orders run through April 30.
“That is our most effective tool in flattening the curve,” Sullivan said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its guidelines and is now recommending that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where it is difficult to maintain social distancing, such as at grocery stores and pharmacies. According to the CDC website, coverings should fit snugly against each side of the face, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction and be able to be machine-washed without damage.
In Monday’s press conference, Sullivan said people should not use N95 masks so that there are enough for medical professionals. People should not touch their face when removing their face coverings, Sullivan said, and must wash their hands after taking off the mask.
“We have to remember that this is an adjunct to everything that we’ve talked about to this point,” Sullivan said. “I don’t want folks to be wearing these and feel falsely protected, or to feel a sense of security that is still not there. We have to maintain our social distancing. We have to maintain our hand hygiene, and all of the measures that we’ve talked about.”
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney encouraged people to find cloth masks with a slot that allows them to add filter materials, like coffee filters. Information about what to use in masks and how to make them is available at cdc.gov.
While there are no FDA-approved medications specifically to treat or prevent COVID-19, Sullivan said there have been small trials on medicines like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. Sullivan said people who are at high risk or who test positive for COVID-19 should consult their primary care physician if they are interested in seeing whether they can take those medicines.
Sullivan said most COVID-19 cases are found in clusters, which are cases that are grouped together and associated by time and place. Officials investigate clusters by reaching out to people who have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Sullivan said that if a resident has not been notified, it means an epidemiologist did not identify them as being at high risk for secondary transmission. Most clusters are found in people’s homes, Sullivan said.
In a press conference on Thursday, Sullivan said Brazos County’s COVID-19 infection rate, which is the number of cases per 10,000 people, is 3.1. This infection rate is higher than Texas’ average of 1.6, and higher than Travis, Dallas and Harris counties.
The reason for the higher rate is unknown, Sullivan said Monday, but a possible factor is Texas A&M University. Sullivan said the number of people drawn to campus from different areas and the fact that some people traveled during spring break could have led to higher numbers. He said there is modeling data from the University of Texas that notes that every county in the state with a university is experiencing similar high numbers of cases.
Sullivan said the trend of having a higher infection rate is not one that the county wants to continue, and is even more of a reason to abide by all rules and orders.
Local faith leaders have created a hotline for people to call if they want prayer or support, Sullivan announced. It is offered in English and Spanish, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 979-361-5790.
Mooney stressed the importance of following the county and state guidelines so things can improve.
“This is going to last for a while,” Mooney said. “So take precautionary steps. Do those things only that you absolutely have to do going out of your home, so that weeks from now, you can look back on this and say ‘we beat this virus.’ ”
