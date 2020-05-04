The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazos County remained at 208 for a second day, with no new cases announced Sunday.
Sixteen people have died from COVID-19 in Brazos County, with the last death reported April 18.
The number of people recovered from coronavirus, meaning they have been free of a fever for 72 hours without medication and it has been seven days since the onset of symptoms, remained at 115 on Sunday; there were 77 active cases in the county, and four people were hospitalized.
Across the state, new confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas surpassed 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday and the number of deaths increased by at least 20.
State health officials reported 31,548 confirmed cases, an increase from 30,522 reported Saturday, and 867 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without showing symptoms.
In Milam County, officials reported learning of an additional positive case on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 18.
One Milam County resident had died, and no one remains hospitalized, officials said. Sixteen people who are close contacts of someone who tested positive are being monitored.
About 100 people have been tested in the county, officials said in a Facebook post Sunday.
In Washington County, where officials are monitoring a cluster of cases at a nursing home, two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 20. All of the deaths have been people over the age of 70, and nine of them were people 90 or older.
According to figures posted on a county Office of Emergency Management website, 102 of the county’s 150 confirmed cases are residents or staff members of the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Five people remain hospitalized in Washington County, officials said, and 26 people have recovered.
In Madison County, which remains under a curfew from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day, county offices were set to reopen Monday. The county has one confirmed COVID-19 case, officials said, and state testing will be available Wednesday by appointment.
Grimes County was reporting 22 cases for a second day on Sunday, and Burleson County remained at 14 cases. Leon County and Robertson County remained at six cases and four cases, respectively.
This weekend was the first since Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide “stay at home” order for nearly 30 million people expired on Friday.
Residents were allowed to go back to malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores in limited numbers.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said last week that the region’s health care system remains prepared for more cases. A volunteer portal has been established for active or retired health care professionals and medical or nursing students who are interested in volunteering for service should a need arise. For information, visit health.tamu.edu/covid-help.
