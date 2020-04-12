The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has suspended on-site visitation with inmates in the jail during the coronavirus pandemic, but families continue to stay connected through an online service that’s been in place at the jail for more than a decade.
The Brazos County Detention Center has long used video stations in its dormitories to allow prisoners to communicate with visitors in the jail lobby, and the department introduced an online conferencing system in 2015 that allowed friends, family members and attorneys to visit inmates without leaving their homes or offices.
With last month’s closure of the visitation lobby, inmates are now allowed two free remote visits a week and additional visits for $4 to $10 per session. The visits can be conducted via computer, phone or tablet.
Sgt. Mary Preston, the jail’s visitation program coordinator, said the service has worked well.
“The public that we deal with [has] really adjusted to doing video visitation this way,” she said. “Our internet visits have increased a lot. People don’t have to drive, and they save money on gas.”
Robert Seegers, a visitation officer, said visitors using remote access have called in from all over the world.
“We had someone who visited three or four times one week from the Netherlands, and then from India,” Seegers said. “We had an inmate here who spoke little English, and we didn’t have anyone on staff who spoke Hindi, but he was talking to his family members three or four times a week to get his release [arranged]. And, we have had people call in from every state.”
Officers visually monitor all interactions, and legal visits maintain attorney-client privilege. Jail Administrator Wayne Dicky said visits with the public are recorded and can be used in court.
Lt. Reginald Walker said the department’s remote visitation capability also has helped staff members during the shelter-in-place order.
“This has also allowed us to continue to communicate with courts and deal with parole and probation without them coming into the building,” he said.
Walker was involved in the implementation of the video system when the modern jail campus was being designed.
“The internet was for practicality, for safety, for a lot of different concerns like inclement weather,” Walker said. “Maybe [a visitor] was incapacitated or in another state. This allowed more persons to visit.”
Dicky said the system has been a good addition to the facility.
“I think people like it,” Dicky said. “It eliminated wait times and expanded hours of availability.”
