Brazos County disaster declaration extended after first local coronavirus case

Brazos County officials extended by 30 days a formal disaster declaration Tuesday morning as health district officials confirmed a local positive case of the novel coronavirus.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan met with reporters midday Tuesday and said a woman in her 20s tested positive after returning from a trip to Spain. Sullivan said a private laboratory tested the woman Saturday for the coronavirus, and the results came in early Tuesday.
Sullivan described the woman’s symptoms as mild and did not know other information about her travel itinerary, such as when she traveled or the region of Spain in which she spent time. He said the woman has been in close contact with “two or three” people in Brazos County and that the woman is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.
Earlier in the day, the Brazos County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to extend by 30 days a formal disaster declaration, which County Judge Duane Peters first issued Friday afternoon. At the commissioners’ Tuesday morning meeting, Peters said that the disaster issuance was made in part to support local businesses, many of which are facing dwindling patronage and ever-rising fiscal concerns due to the coronavirus strain. Peters said that a disaster declaration allows small businesses to seek federal and state funding support.
Additionally, the five-person panel discussed, but took no action on, measures to order limits on the number of people who can gather in one space in the county, as some counties and cities have done elsewhere in Texas and nationally. The panel said it would continue to monitor the constantly evolving situation and discuss potential orders again at next Tuesday’s meeting, if not sooner.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry said she wanted the court’s members to talk with Bryan and College Station officials before putting any orders on public gatherings in place, and Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley put forth the formal motion to table the discussion.
Later in the day Tuesday, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson both declared states of disaster in their respective cities in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration includes a recommendation that gatherings of all public and private events not be more than 10 people until further notice.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that organizers cancel or postpone any in-person events that include 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.
County health officials are coordinating efforts with the Texas Department of State Health Services to investigate and communicate with close contacts of the woman who tested positive, according to Sullivan. He said that the close contacts of the woman were isolating themselves.
“We’ve had full cooperation, and we’re grateful for that, as we continue to find all the potential exposures to our first patient so that we can mitigate any further spread,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan also stressed that testing for coronavirus is, “and will continue to be,” limited, even with ongoing efforts to broaden testing capabilities. He said that the woman who tested positive for the virus was able to receive testing due to her travel to and from a high-risk area.
About 10 local patients’ test results have been received through the state laboratory and confirmed to be negative, and Sullivan said other test results are pending. Private lab results are also pending.
The Associated Press reported that a man in his late 90s died Sunday in Matagorda County, which is southeast of Houston, with symptoms of the virus. There are more than 5,800 confirmed cases in the United States as of Tuesday evening, according to The Associated Press.
