Two dozen Texas National Guardsman worked Thursday to administer COVID-19 tests to nearly 170 people at the Brazos County Expo as part of an effort to increase access to testing across the state.
Cars lined up in the parking lot of the Expo from morning till early evening, as uniformed Guardsmen and local police officers issued instructions. After confirming an appointment through the state website and/or call center had been assigned, each masked participant was guided through a series of orange cones and makeshift checkpoints, concluding in sample collection through nose swabbing. A total of 169 tests were administered, and, according to Brazos County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jim Stewart, the testing site was equipped with enough test kits that they were able to accommodate all who requested testing.
Stewart noted that the expo served as an ideal location for testing, as it provided the National Guard an ability to set up outdoors, and in a manner compatible with navigating steady flow of traffic.
“This is well located but somewhat remote, so we don’t have a lot of other businesses around [the site], and not many residences,” he said.
While all participants were screened for symptoms, the state offered liberal acceptance of participants, including those who were asymptomatic, Stewart noted. Test results were expected to take as little as 24 hours or as long as 96 hours, Stewart said.
Stewart noted that the goal of testing for both the state and county would be to collect useful data on COVID-19 cases. While participants at a testing site are not required to be residents of that county, he said Brazos County officials will be reviewing information received on their own community members continually to evaluate any effects from loosening stay-at-home measures in Bryan and College Station.
Blinn College District Assistant Police Chief Jennifer Taylor was on site along with a handful of her colleagues, as her department had been appointed to assist with security and traffic flow. Taylor has experience with COVID-19 testing, as she oversaw a mobile site testing in Brenham over the weekend, and she was tested for coronavirus near her hometown of Katy. Taylor said she understood some of the hesitation people might have to being tested.
“This is intimidating,” she said. “You usually go into a doctor’s office to take medical tests, and when you drive up to a site like this, you see people in masks and [personal protective equipment]. It’s almost like what you see in movies.”
Taylor said these tests performed by the National Guard, though not entirely painless, are fast. The process itself — of entering the testing site, confirming information, being swabbed and exiting — is also relatively smooth, she said.
“It was very quick,” Taylor said. “It took maybe five minutes or less at my location. It was no-contact.”
Taylor said she received a call from a Texas Department of State Health Services about four days after her testing, and she was negative for COVID-19. She said a person who tests positive for coronavirus would likely receive a call from a doctor.
For more information on mobile testing sites available across the state, visit www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/testing.aspx.
