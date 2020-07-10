A man whom authorities say was armed when he attacked a jogger in May and a Bryan man arrested in April on charges of sexually assaulting a victim younger than 14 were among 40 people indicted on felony charges Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
According to a press release issued by the Texas A&M University Police Department, shortly before 6:30 a.m. May 9, a jogger reported he was running along the intersection of University Drive and Polo Road when a man with a gun jumped on the victim from behind. According to police, the man tried to pry the victim’s wedding ring from his finger and dropped his gun. He ran from the area. Authorities later determined the weapon was an airsoft gun. The victim was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.
College Station police assisted UPD, and a CSPD K-9 tracked down Demontreyon D. Jackson, 18, of Houston at a nearby apartment building, authorities said.
He was indicted Thursday on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $49,000 bond.
• According to authorities, Brazos County sheriff’s deputies responded April 19 to an apartment on Pate Road, where a woman reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted a day earlier by 19-year-old Sergio Silva, who is known to the child.
Authorities noted the girl said she was asleep on an air mattress in the living room and was awakened by Silva inappropriately touching her. The girl told her parents, and the child’s mother confronted Silva, whom appeared intoxicated, authorities said. Silva was forced out of the home, and authorities were contacted the next day.
Silva was indicted Thursday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in jail and $10,000 in fines.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $100,000 bond.
