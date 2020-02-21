A Houston woman who was one of three charged with alleged involvement in an October aggravated robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors in College Station and a Decatur man who was arrested Dec. 6 after authorities say he used a gun to threaten someone at Northgate were among 43 people indicted on felony charges Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice per month to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to College Station police, at around 4:45 p.m. Oct. 5, authorities received a report that an Academy Sports + Outdoors store manager followed two women into the parking lot as he tried to stop them for shoplifting. As the women joined a third person in a waiting vehicle, a man in the parking lot moved his truck to try to block the suspects’ vehicle from leaving.
Police said one member of the group pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the citizen and demanded he move his truck, which he did. The three then left Academy.
Authorities said officers located the vehicle southbound on Texas 6 and pulled it over. The three were detained without incident.
De Angela Marquisha Merrill, 26, of Houston, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. A 31-year-old Houston man and an 18-year-old Houston woman were charged in October with misdemeanor theft.
• According to College Station police, around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 6, officers responded to a fight on University Drive in the Northgate entertainment district. Police separated the five parties involved and interviewed each individually. Authorities also obtained surveillance footage from a nearby store, which showed some of the altercation.
The footage showed Levi Blake Whisenant, 23, and another man standing near a car and eating food, a report notes. The victim and two others walked by, and Whisenant appeared to engage the group and start an altercation, while his friend attempted to hold him back. Authorities said Whisenant is seen getting something from his car’s glove box, though a gun was not spotted in the video. The victim attempted to run away, and Whisenant chased him, police said. The victim tripped on Boyett Street, and Whisenant approached him and began punching him, according to officials.
The victim’s friends were intoxicated and unable to give statements. The victim told authorities Whisenant verbally taunted them as they walked by before withdrawing a handgun from the car. A firearm was lying on the front passenger seat of the vehicle, police said.
Whisenant was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
