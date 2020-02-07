A College Station man charged in connection to a 2018 Northgate shooting, a 51-year-old man accused in an October shooting on Pruitt Street in Bryan, and a Bryan man being held on a Harris County murder charge who allegedly committed a robbery in Brazos County were among 57 people indicted on felony charges Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to Bryan police, Craig Allen Burleson, 40, is accused of robbing someone at a Finfeather Road apartment complex on
May 3. Authorities were tipped to the incident and spoke with the victim. The victim told police Burleson’s girlfriend was his neighbor. Burleson had dropped his girlfriend off, but she could not get into her apartment, so the victim invited her to stay there.
Police said later in the day, Burleson beat on the door of the victim’s apartment, and when he opened the door, Burleson pointed a handgun at him and forced his way inside. The victim told police he believed Burleson stole cash from his apartment. When Burleson was arrested May 7, he had a handgun that matched the victim’s description.
Burleson is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Tommie Williams on April 21 at a Houston motel.
Court records indicate that Burleson has an extensive criminal history locally, dating back to 1997. He was sentenced to two years in prison on a manslaughter charge in 1998 and was sentenced to three years on a drug charge in 2001. In 2007, records show that he was sentenced to almost two years in a state jail on an attempted stalking charge and received a six-year sentence in 2010 on an assault family violence charge.
Burleson was indicted Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $767,500 bond.
• According to Bryan police, Dexter Leon White, 51, is charged with aggravated assault in connection to an October shooting in the 800 block of Pruitt Street. A 42-year-old man was taken to a hospital after he was shot, authorities said.
White was indicted Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $20,000 bond.
• Authorities said Daniel Villalpando, 23, was arrested Oct. 27 when an officer responding to another call recognized Villalpando as someone with a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the police report, Villalpando fired shots at a vehicle in Northgate on
Dec. 22, 2018, shattering a rear window and hitting a front tire. The shooting followed an altercation between several men in a parking lot, according to the report.
Villalpando was indicted Thursday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Nov. 1 on a $90,000 bond.
• Additionally, three area individuals were indicted on separate child sex charges: Josue Leal, 38, of two second-degree felony sexual assault of a child counts; Greg Wayne McCoy, 24, of third-degree felony indecency with a child, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and Nivlac Simmons, Jr., 20, of a second-degree charge of indecency with a child involving sexual contact.
