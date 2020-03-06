Five Houston-area men who were arrested in College Station after authorities say they robbed a local cellphone store and stole electronics from the store’s safe and two Louisiana men arrested in connection to a Dec. 13 robbery at a College Station convenience store were among 35 people indicted on felony charges Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to College Station police, at about 6:23 p.m. on Dec. 26, four men entered the T-Mobile store on Texas 6 and threatened violence to gain access to the store’s safe. The men were accused of taking all of the store’s iPhones, Apple watches, AirPods and Samsung Notes before leaving in two vehicles.
With the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Grimes County Sheriff’s deputies and Navasota police, one car containing two men was stopped around 6:42 p.m. on Texas 6 north of Navasota, and a second car with three men was stopped on Texas 6 south of Navasota. All of the stolen merchandise was recovered, and no injuries were reported. The five were taken to the Brazos County Jail.
Jaqweec Tywhon Biggles, 27, Michael Dwyane Smith, 27, and Jarvis Marcele Flint, 21, all of Houston, and Terry Jarome Simmons, 25, and Dedsimon Melvel Ford, 23, both of Spring, were indicted Thursday on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Biggles and Smith remains in the Brazos County Jail on $75,000, while Flint is being held on $85,000 bond. Simmons was released from the Brazos County Jail on Jan. 2 on $75,000 bond, while Ford was released on
Jan. 24 on $75,000 bond.
• According to College Station police, two men used a knife to steal money from the Circle K located at 603 Harvey Road around 6:09 a.m. on Dec. 13. The clerk was not stabbed or cut but did receive a minor injury during the robbery, for which he was treated at the scene, authorities said.
Around 7:10 a.m., officers located two men at a nearby apartment complex. The two were wearing clothing that matched the description of the assailants and had property — including money — that matched what was stolen from the store.
Darron Steve Adams, 17, and Jarnterian Montre Brimzy, 20, both of Natchitoches, Louisiana, were indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
Brimzy remains in the Brazos County Jail on $35,000 bond, while Adams is being held on $50,000 bond.
