The Brazos County Health District had a press conference with local media outlets Wednesday afternoon to address preparedness and other concerns about the ongoing coronavirus situation that the World Health Organization is now classifying as a global pandemic.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said that as of Wednesday evening, there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus strain at Texas A&M or in the Bryan-College Station area. Sullivan emphasized that local risks are low and urged people to pay attention to related developments as they unfold.
“The immediate risk to most Texans, and especially right here in Brazos County, remains low,” Sullivan said. In Texas, there have been at least 33 known cases of the virus strain, including seven in Harris County and one in Montgomery County.
Sullivan said that the rise in cases “is not surprising” and that “we expect the number of cases to go up” due in part to increased lab testing capability for COVID-19.
“One of the questions about this entire COVID-19 experience is how many folks have actually been infected,” Sullivan said. “It’s known that there are folks who have been infected with COVID-19 who either didn’t present for clinical care or didn’t get tested — or both.”
“As those capacities increase and citizens or patients do present for testing, these numbers, we do expect, will go up. Of course, we’re doing our very best from a public health perspective to keep these down,” he said. Sullivan said that the true fatality rate will become clearer as more tests are done and more information becomes available. WHO currently estimates the mortality rate at 3.4%.
Sullivan noted recent cancellations or drastic alterations of large-scale events — such as the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Wednesday announcement that the women’s and men’s NCAA basketball tournaments would be held without fans in attendance — and said such shifts were reasonable.
“When we get specific questions here in Brazos County about gatherings, I think it’s important to remember that our gatherings, for the most part, don’t have such a large geographic draw as those large events do,” Sullivan said. “We’ll make calls and advise those who are leading those mass events. … We will continue to monitor that closely.”
There have been more than 1,300 confirmed cases in the United States, and at least 38 people have died in the U.S. due to the virus strain. Worldwide, more than 119,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,300 have died.
As other health experts have repeatedly done in recent weeks, Sullivan urged the employment of hand washing and other best practices to mitigate the virus’ spread, and said face masks are not known to be helpful outside of health care settings. He said that there is “no doubt” that elderly individuals and those with chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk from the coronavirus strain.
Asked about local testing options, Sullivan said testing is “limited” currently but that there is an expectation for it to become more available in the coming days and weeks.
“As the demand for testing increases, the state will update the criteria for testing on a daily basis,” he said. “We will work with the state to make sure that we are submitting appropriate samples.”
Texas A&M University officials announced Tuesday that they are delaying the return of classes after this week’s spring break. Classes were set to resume Monday, but students now will not need to return to campus until Wednesday in order to “allow for planning and logistics to ensure the provision of all university services in the most efficient, effective and safest way.”
Blinn College District plans to return from spring break for classes on Monday as scheduled, according to its director of communications, Richard Bray.
The Texas Tribune reported late Wednesday that several Texas universities are extending their spring breaks through next week to prepare for the new coronavirus and then make students take classes online for at least an extra week. Trinity University in San Antonio will transition to remote teaching for the remainder of the spring semester and permanently close residence halls beginning Monday, the Tribune reported.
According to the Texas Tribune, the University of Texas at Austin will extend students’ spring break by a week to allow “faculty and staff members time to prepare to increase ‘social distancing’ on campus.” A letter from UT-Austin President Greg Fenves said this could include shifting lectures to online instruction, or changing practices in shared spaces to “reduce unnecessary contact and promote better personal hygiene.”
Baylor University’s president, Linda Livingstone, said Wednesday that the school will hold classes online for at least two weeks, from March 23 to April 3, upon resuming.
Sullivan stressed that worldwide, young people “have not been getting ill” from the coronavirus strain.
“We’re not exactly sure why that is the case. There will be a lot of investigation in the coming months, but I think that is a very important piece for us to remember,” he said.
To date, according to the WHO, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness and dry cough, according to the WHO’s website. Most people — approximately 80% — recover from the disease without needing special treatment.
Asked about what a person experiencing symptoms affiliated with coronavirus should do, Sullivan said that person should contact their health care provider and be sure to call ahead so that the on-site professionals can be prepared for their arrival, if needed.
For those who have not traveled to certain areas, he said it “was much more likely” that the individual is experiencing some other illness. Sullivan said that “robust plans” are in place in the event of a local outbreak and that first responders are prepared.
Following the press briefing, which is available to watch via video on the Brazos County Health District’s Facebook page, Brazos County Health District health promotion manager Sara Mendez said that as of the end of February, there have been 6,359 local flu cases. The number, updated weekly, trended downward at the end of last month, she said.
