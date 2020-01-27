Test results on the sample belonging to a Texas A&M student in Brazos County believed to have the novel coronavirus show the person does not have the illness.
The Brazos County Health District made the announcement Sunday afternoon after receiving the results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Eric Wilke said Thursday the student, who had traveled to China, went to a local emergency room Wednesday night after exhibiting “very mild” upper respiratory infection symptoms associated with the virus.
Officials did not state why the student was traveling to Wuhan, China, but said he traveled within the 14-day window of potential contact and is exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
On Thursday, the student had self-isolated and was said to be improving. A Baylor University student who had traveled to China has also been tested for a possible case of the illness.
At least 56 people have died from the virus in China, and nearly 2,000 are confirmed to be infected in the country. As of Sunday, the U.S. has confirmed five cases, including two in California and one in Arizona.
The health district encourages the public to practice general preventive viral infections, including the flu. Those practices include getting a flu shot, washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, staying home when you are sick, disinfecting frequently touched items and using a tissue to cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze.
