A second person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazos County has died.
The Brazos County resident was a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized, the Brazos County Health District reported Sunday.
On Saturday, health officials announced the county’s first death related to the novel coronavirus, a College Station man in his 80s who had been in hospice care.
Officials on Sunday also announced four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 44. Four people remained hospitalized with the disease on Sunday, officials said.
On Sunday, Madison County remained the only part of the Brazos Valley without a confirmed coronavirus case. Leon County officials confirmed the first case there Sunday night. A 50-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in what was reported to be a travel-related infection. No other information was released about the case.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said over the weekend that the shelter-in-place order that went into effect Tuesday night would be more strictly enforced, and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to provide more assistance.
“Governor, we need your help,” he said. “We need to take some action to restrict movement. We need some help to build our capacity, and we need some help in general, economically. And all three of these we are going to need for the foreseeable future.”
Milam County, Grimes County and Robertson County each reported two cases. Burleson County was reporting one case, and six cases were reported in Washington County.
No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the Brazos Valley outside of Brazos County.
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
A cook wearing a mask stands outside a restaurant Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Tokyo. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is setting up a special task force to discuss coronavirus measures and emergency responses as the government now considers the spread of the COVID-19 virus rampant in the country, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
People gather on a bridge to view cherry blossoms Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo asked its residents to stay home this weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
APTOPIX Switzerland Fruit Trees Freezing
Heaters are placed in the middle of apricot trees in blossom as the sun rises in the middle of the Swiss Alps mountains, in Saxon, Canton of Valais, Switzerland, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Fruit trees are sprayed with water to protect them from freezing, when the temperature drops bellow zero on cold spring nights. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)
Laurent Gillieron
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy
Coffins are lined up on the floor in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, one of the areas worst hit by coronavirus, near Bergamo, Italy, waiting to be taken to a crematory, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Nepal
A Nepalese man checks personal protective equipment being made for their medical team treating suspected Covid-19 patients in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Niranjan Shrestha
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
Returnees from the Hubei Province leave from the West Train Station to board buses in Beijing on Thursday, March 26, 2020. China is allowing people who were under lockdown in Hubei to leave the province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak now sweeping the globe. In the nation's capital, authorities are accepting about 800 people a day from Hubei. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Switzerland
Shunting yard Limmattal is deserted and without any traffic because of the coronavirus outbreak in Spreitenbach, Switzerland, Thursday, 26 March 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)
Ennio Leanza
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany
The just married couple Laila and Boualem Bellil walk in the Stall Courtyard, a most frequented tourist spot, in Dresden, eastern Germany, Thursday, March 26, 2020. They celebrate today without wedding guests because of the government regulations and want to make up for the party next year. In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the German government has considerably restricted public life and asked the citizens to stay at home. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Jens Meyer
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Bolivia
A soldier walks past tires and rocks that create a check-point in a street left empty amid government restrictions that limit residents, based on their national ID number, to essential shopping in the morning in an attempt to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, March 26, 2020. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania
A woman carries a box of donated food and educational materials that she picked up at John H. Webster Elementary School in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration reported more new coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Residents are ordered to stay home, with few exceptions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
APTOPIX Venezuela Maduro
The face of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro covers a wall where a man waits in line to fill his car with gas in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The U.S. Justice Department has charged in several indictments against Maduro and his inner circle, made public Thursday, that the leader has effectively converted Venezuela into a criminal enterprise at the service of drug traffickers and terrorist groups as he and his allies stole billions from the South American country. The men in the photo are wearing face masks as precautionary measure amid the spread of the NEW coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Ariana Cubillos
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
A statue of former Cleveland Indians Jim Thome stands in an empty Progressive Field, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Cleveland. The Cleveland Indians were scheduled to play the Detroit Tigers in an Opening Day baseball game Thursday but the season has been postponed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
In this aerial photo, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is closed on what would've been Opening Day, Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. The Orioles were slated to host the New York Yankees at the park, but the season has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
A doctor gathers information from a driver arriving to get tested for COVID-19 at private laboratory Biomedica de Referencia, in the Lomas Virreyes neighborhood of Mexico City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania Daily Life
A woman relaxes in a hammock hanging amid cherry trees in full bloom along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Mayor Jim Kenney has issued a stay-at-home order to the nation's sixth most-populated city to keep its residents from leaving home, except to get food, seek medical attention, exercise outdoors, go to a job classified as essential or other errands that involve personal and public safety. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Iran
People in protective clothing walk past rows of beds at a temporary 2,000-bed hospital for COVID-19 coronavirus patients set up by the Iranian army at the international exhibition center in northern Tehran, Iran, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
A grounds crew worker cuts the infield in front of empty seats at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Thursday, March 26, 2020, around the time when the first pitch would have been thrown in the Mariners' Opening Day baseball game against the visiting Texas Rangers. Earlier in the month, Major League Baseball called off the start of the season due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mississippi Daily Life
Brandon Derbyshrie, 20, of Jackson, Miss., checks his cell phone while standing by a friend's dog named Riley at Lakeshore Parl along the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir as the sun begins to set over the horizon, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Brandon, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
A man living in his car reacts to police and army patrolling downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 27, 2020. Police and army started patrolling moments after South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for three weeks in an effort to mitigate the spread to the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
APTOPIX Japan Financial Markets
A car drives in front of a man standing near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, March 27, 2020. Shares are mostly higher in Asia after stocks surged again on Wall Street with the approaching approval of a massive coronavirus relief bill by Congress.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
Cars head along FDR Drive next to the Manhattan skyline, Thursday, March 26, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. Because of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "stay-at-home" orders for all but essential workers, the streets and highways are quieter than normal. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
A security person stands guard at the famed street of cherry blossoms which is closed as a safety precaution against the new coronavirus at Ueno Park in Tokyo Friday, March 27, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Switzerland
The iconic Matterhorn mountain is illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter aiming to send messages of hope, support and solidarity to the ones sufferings from the global coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic in the alpine resort of Zermatt, Switzerland, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
Valentin Flauraud
"College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said over the weekend that the shelter-in-place order that went into effect Tuesday night would be more strictly enforced". Hmmm? I wonder just what that entails.
