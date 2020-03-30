A second person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazos County has died.

The Brazos County resident was a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized, the Brazos County Health District reported Sunday.

On Saturday, health officials announced the county’s first death related to the novel coronavirus, a College Station man in his 80s who had been in hospice care.

Officials on Sunday also announced four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 44. Four people remained hospitalized with the disease on Sunday, officials said.

On Sunday, Madison County remained the only part of the Brazos Valley without a confirmed coronavirus case. Leon County officials confirmed the first case there Sunday night. A 50-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in what was reported to be a travel-related infection. No other information was released about the case.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said over the weekend that the shelter-in-place order that went into effect Tuesday night would be more strictly enforced, and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to provide more assistance.

“Governor, we need your help,” he said. “We need to take some action to restrict movement. We need some help to build our capacity, and we need some help in general, economically. And all three of these we are going to need for the foreseeable future.”

On Sunday, Madison County remained the only part of the Brazos Valley without a confirmed coronavirus case. Leon County officials confirmed the first case there Sunday night. A 50-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in what was reported to be a travel-related infection. No other information was released about the case.

Milam County, Grimes County and Robertson County each reported two cases. Burleson County was reporting one case, and six cases were reported in Washington County.

No COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the Brazos Valley outside of Brazos County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Gary Drost

"College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said over the weekend that the shelter-in-place order that went into effect Tuesday night would be more strictly enforced". Hmmm? I wonder just what that entails.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.