A second person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazos County has died.

The Brazos County Health District said Sunday the Brazos County resident was a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized.

On Saturday, health officials announced the county's first death related to the novel coronavirus, a College Station man in his 80s how had been in hospice care.

Officials also announced four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 44. Four people have been hospitalized.

