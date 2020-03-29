A second person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazos County has died.
The Brazos County Health District said Sunday the Brazos County resident was a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized.
On Saturday, health officials announced the county's first death related to the novel coronavirus, a College Station man in his 80s how had been in hospice care.
Officials also announced four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 44. Four people have been hospitalized.
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
APTOPIX Switzerland Fruit Trees Freezing
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Nepal
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Switzerland
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Bolivia
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania
APTOPIX Venezuela Maduro
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Empty Ballparks Baseball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania Daily Life
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Iran
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mississippi Daily Life
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
APTOPIX Japan Financial Markets
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Switzerland
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.