UPDATE: Texas A&M has confirmed a student at the university may have a possible case of novel coronavirus.
State and local health officials were monitoring the individual, according to the university.
Officials said in a statement posted on a university website that the immediate health risk to the campus community was low.
Students who have questions or concerns were advised to contact the university's Student Health Services at info@shs.tamu.edu or through its Facebook page.
ORIGINAL STORY: Brazos County health officials are investigating a suspected case of coronavirus in a person who traveled from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.
The person is staying at home while testing is done, health officials said.
Health department officials did not say what, if any, symptoms the person had.
People who traveled to Wuhan, China, and have flu-like symptoms are encouraged to call the health department at 361-4440. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.
