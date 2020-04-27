Brazos County health officials reported a single new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, the only new case reported across the Brazos Valley.
The Brazos County Health District said 77 people have recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and 89 cases remain active. Sixteen deaths have been reported in the Brazos Valley, but none were reported last week. More than 3,300 tests had been performed in the county, officials said.
The number of cases in surrounding Brazos Valley counties remained the same on Sunday as the day before: Burleson County had 11 cases; Grimes County reported 13 cases; Robertson County and Madison County were reporting two cases; Milam County remained at 13 cases; Washington County was reporting 113 cases, the same number officials there reported Saturday; and Leon County was reporting five cases.
Across the state, 24,631 cases had been confirmed on Sunday, with 648 fatalities and 10,763 people recovered, according to the Department of State Health Services.
