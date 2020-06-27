Brazos County health officials reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total of positive cases to 1,720.
Additionally, a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized has died, marking the fourth death this week from COVID-19. There have been 29 who have died.
Health officials said there are 939 active cases in the county, an increase of 46 over Friday. There have been 752 who have recovered, an increase of 59.
Five people were discharged from the hospital, and 26 are currently hospitalized, a decrease of three over Friday. There have been 18,700 tests performed, which is the same number.
Saturday's numbers mark the third day of a triple-digit positive test count. In the seven day period from June 20 through Saturday, 706 cases have been reported. In the seven-day period from June 13 through June 20, there were 504 cases, according to daily reports from the health district.
