The Brazos County Health District confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Saturday and the 25th death related to the illness.
The death was a man in his 50s, officials said.
The 60 new cases brings the number of total cases in the county to 781. Of those cases, 483 remain active, with 16 people remaining in the hospital on Saturday.
According to the Brazos County Health District, 20 of the new cases were among people ages 20-29. Ten new positive cases were among those 15 to 19, and nine were among those 40-49.
Officials said 273 Brazos County residents have recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
