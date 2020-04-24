The Brazos County Health District reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday, raising the total number of positive cases confirmed in the county during the pandemic to 181.
No new deaths have been reported since Saturday, and the county's death toll from the disease remains at 16.
Officials said Friday that 77 people had recovered from the illness and 88 cases remained active. Eight people remained hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on Friday.
