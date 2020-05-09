Nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced Saturday by the Brazos County Health District.
This brings the county’s confirmed total to 265. Of those, 120 have recovered, which is the same as Friday’s total. A recovered patient is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
Medical officials said there are 127 active cases in the county, which is nine more than Friday. There have been 4,349 tests performed, an increase of 133 over the previous day. Today’s update marks the first time since Monday there have been fewer than 10 cases reported in the county.
There are five people in the hospital, with one discharged since Friday. Clusters account for 49.1% of all cases. Community spread accounts for 41.9%. Travel accounts for 9.3%.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.