Amid what local health officials described Thursday as a “plateau” of COVID-19’s impact in Brazos County, the county’s alternate health authority and two area medical leaders expressed some concern about the potential impacts of recent decisions to reopen the economy gradually — mingled with belief that such reopenings can be managed and executed effectively.
There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County on Thursday, health officials said. The total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 177, with 96 cases designated as active.
“Our numbers are definitely decreasing,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority, at Thursday’s press conference. “That’s great news, and it demonstrates the social distancing measures you’ve all been participating in are working.” He added that there also likely are cases that are going unreported.
The county’s death toll from coronavirus has remained at 16 since Saturday. Officials said three people have been discharged from hospitals in the past day, and eight people remain hospitalized with COVID-19. Sixty-five patients have recovered from the illness.
The Eagle asked Sullivan if he had concerns about reopening the economy and other aspects of society.
“I do. I do have concerns … but we also know that we have long unemployment lines, and we know that our economy has been devastated. From a public health perspective, that’s not good, either,” Sullivan said. “This is a tough balance — and nobody knows how to do this balance, because nobody’s done it before.”
Sullivan said that concerns about potential future surges or waves of COVID-19 cases would be monitored closely each day as phased reopenings occur.
“We can just imagine that if we’re going to start opening up and start interacting more frequently as a society, we need to make sure that we are able to identify, to isolate those individuals. That’s going to be a critical piece of this moving forward,” Sullivan said.
Dr. William Rayburn, chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White Health, weighed in as well, noting that his comments were purely from the standpoint of a health system and not political or macroeconomic in nature.
“We are concerned. That’s exactly why we agree with maintaining adequate hospital capacity, doubling down on [personal protective equipment] as well as making sure we keep our workforce safe,” Rayburn said. “Our president, Jason Jennings, commonly will talk to our employees and tell us that ‘We must learn to live with COVID’ — and I think that is exactly the right way to think about it. We must change our processes [and] change the way we do our work, but we must continue our work.”
“We have to do this in a systematic way. We don’t have a playbook,” said Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer at CHI St. Joseph Health. “We know that once we loosen some of our social distancing requests and requirements, there will be an increased potential for risk. That will happen whenever we loosen these restrictions — and the fact that we have a plateau now … this is a good time.”
Parsi and Rayburn said patients’ concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and fears of potential infection have had numerous consequences, including reticence to visit area emergency rooms.
“What we’ve seen ... is that we’re finding patients showing up later and sicker, because they don’t want to engage health care and they’re afraid to leave their homes,” Parsi said.
“If you have an emergency, you need to come to the emergency room. It is safe to come to our emergency room,” Rayburn said.
More than 3,200 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the county, officials said. Clusters account for 46.9% of all cases. Community spread accounts for 41.2%, and travel accounts for 11.9%.
Serology and antibody test results are still in the early stages of being understood, and Rayburn warned those wanting to be tested that the accuracy and interpretation of results isn’t concrete yet. Still, Sullivan said that serology and antibody tests are being done locally in hopes to get a sense of how many people have been affected by the virus.
“These tests are very important for us to get an idea how many individuals in Brazos County, and the Brazos Valley region, have been exposed,” Sullivan said. “We are collecting that data that’s available.”
No mandates have been made in Brazos County requiring residents to wear masks in public, but Sullivan said he encourages wearing them.
“If our health care workers are doing that, and believe in that, then I think that should be a broader message to everyone,” Sullivan said.
The Brazos County Health District will hold its next briefing with local elected officials on the county’s latest COVID-19 situation on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Other area counties
• Washington County reports 78 cases and 11 deaths, according to the county’s joint information center.
• Milam County still has 13 confirmed cases. There are four active cases in the county, and nine patients have recovered. The county has had one death from the virus.
• Burleson County officials have confirmed an 11th case of COVID-19. The person is a man in his 70s who had known exposure to COVID-19, according to Burleson County Emergency Operations Coordinator Duane Strange. There are still no deaths in the county.
• Grimes County reported two new cases on Thursday; the county has 12 confirmed cases.
• Leon County still reports five cases of coronavirus.
• Both Madison and Robertson counties each have two cases.
Eagle staff writer Alex Miller contributed to this report.
