Brazos County hospitals currently have enough capacity for patients, but health officials are making plans in case there is a surge in local COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, Brazos County saw an additional seven cases of COVID-19, bringing the total up to 53. Community spread of the coronavirus now accounts for 29 cases in Brazos County.
In a Saturday press conference, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said that a multi-disciplinary team with the health department is analyzing case numbers and has found that facilities could “be quickly overwhelmed.” However, he said models are not yet able to calculate how much of a benefit the shelter-in-place measures have had. In a Monday press conference, Sullivan said data for the past couple days have been “favorable,” but the county has not reached a peak, he said.
Sullivan said Monday that a local model is still being developed to more accurately understand what to expect COVID-19 cases to look like in Brazos County and the Brazos Valley in the near future.
According to Sullivan, when COVID-19 is allowed to spread in a community, the virus “leaves in its wake an unprecedented number of individuals requiring hospitalization and ICU care.” It’s a pattern that leaves him and other officials considering all sorts of potential solutions in case that happens in Brazos County. In Saturday’s press conference, he said pop-up hospitals have been discussed.
Sullivan noted Monday that social distancing and shelter-in-place rules are critical to stopping the spread.
“Right now, things are OK, but we are concerned — I’m certainly concerned,” he said Monday. “These measures have to be implemented. Without them, we know the virus that is already here, that has proved its contagion elsewhere, would do the same thing to us.”
Dr. Lon Young, chief medical officer at CapRock Health, said in a Tuesday interview that while there isn’t an official projection of when there might be a surge in COVID-19 patients in the county, CapRock Health has a goal to be ready for one by mid-April. Preparation, he said, includes hiring additional professionals who could staff more beds and coming up with contingency plans for various scenarios.
Young said that CapRock’s inpatient beds and ER beds could potentially be used to manage sick patients if needed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Sullivan said that the reason hospitals have not already felt a negative impact of the increase in COVID-19 cases is due to pre-planning, such as rescheduling non-emergency procedures and surgeries to make room for people with respiratory concerns.
Baylor Scott & White, CHI St. Joseph Health and other local providers also have recently implemented no-visitor policies. CHI St. Joseph is screening all staff entering its facilities, Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer at CHI St. Joseph Health said in Monday’s press conference. CHI St. Joseph, he said, also made a respiratory clinic in South College Station at their former freestanding emergency room and placed a tent in front of their Bryan ER to screen for COVID-19 positive patients.
CHI St. Joseph Health President and Chief Executive Officer Theron Park said in an interview with The Eagle last week that CHI St. Joseph is focused on dealing with the current situation and preparing for a potential surge in patients.
“All of these things combined are extra layers of protection for our patients and for our staff, and physicians and nurses who are caring for the patients, just to limit exposure as much as possible to everybody,” Park said.
Jason Jennings, regional president of Baylor Scott & White, said in Monday’s press conference that they are always looking for opportunities to increase capacity. For example, he said BSW has created more space within areas that patients recover after surgery to take care of COVID-19 patients if needed in the future.
Marketing and Public Relations Manager Megan Hoffman said in a Tuesday email that, as needed, during response to COVID-19, BSW may deploy temporary structures on its campuses. The structures could be used for additional screening and specimen collection or for heightened preparedness measures that the hospital medical teams might deploy.
Jennings said Monday that BSW has increased its digital platform and promoted more video and telephone visits. There is an online screening process on the MyBSW app and at mybswhealth.com that has a questionnaire to help people determine if further evaluation is needed from a physician.
CapRock also has screening set up for those with COVID-19 symptoms and a drive-up option for people who are approved by their health provider.
Young said residents who do not meet criteria to receive a COVID-19 test should not ignore their symptoms, since there are still other ailments that they may be struggling with. He said anyone with minor symptoms or questions should try to connect via telehealth options.
Young said he hopes CapRock can assist in any potential scenario.
“We’re hoping that our hospitals don’t become overwhelmed,” Young said, “but we certainly have the luxury of having resources available that we’re certainly anxious to utilize if it can help with surge capacity or the or otherwise.”
