Some Texas county and city leaders are beginning to mandate that local businesses require face masks where six feet of separation is not feasible, one day after Gov. Greg Abbott said his recent orders allow local entities to do so.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said in a phone interview with The Eagle midday Thursday that in light of Abbott’s announcement and subsequent orders put forth in Bexar and Hidalgo counties, among other municipalities, he has had “brief conversations” with local leaders, including the mayors of Bryan and College Station, about a mask requirement in businesses, but that he is “not ready for that yet.”
“I haven’t been a proponent of requiring people to wear masks,” Peters said. “I’m open to suggestions of what we may need to do. Things change every day.”
Just after the phone interview with Peters, the Brazos County Health District announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The health district announced 145 new cases on Wednesday and 59 on Tuesday.
Peters said face coverings are an important tool in combating the spread of COVID-19, along with other health practices.
“I don’t think we have reached any kind of critical capacity with the hospitals. That was the concern from the beginning, was making sure we weren’t overwhelming the hospitals,” Peters said. “As far as requiring businesses to have people wear masks, I’m not ready for that yet.”
There were 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is the same total as Wednesday and ties the most hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Three people were discharged from the hospital Thursday. Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority, said Wednesday Brazos County’s intensive care capacity is at nearly 70%.
Abbott, in a Wednesday television interview with KWTX-TV, said local governments can require stores and businesses to mandate mask use.
“Businesses ... they’ve always had the opportunity and the ability, just like they can require people to wear shoes and shirts, these businesses can require people to wear face masks if they come into their businesses,” Abbott said. “Now local officials are just now realizing that that was authorized.”
Earlier in the week, mayors of nine Texas cities wrote to Abbott requesting the authority to mandate the use of face coverings. According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott has regularly encouraged Texans to don masks, but opposes setting penalties for those who do not.
Dr Sullivan deserves recognition ... From the governor's office
