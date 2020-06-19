Seven local leaders in law enforcement and government shared a physically distanced Brazos Center stage Thursday evening for a panel discussion on law enforcement, racial justice and accountability.
Area residents submitted questions for a discussion of policing tactics, implicit bias training, racial demographics of area law enforcement, the role of police in crisis intervention and more. Bryan and College Station’s mayors and police chiefs joined Brazos County’s sheriff and district attorney and Texas A&M University Police Chief Mike Ragan on stage as a few dozen community members sat in the audience, most wearing masks, with hundreds more listening or watching remotely.
All of the leaders on the panel urged residents to reach out to them and to their departments with comments and concerns, and all expressed gratitude that the conversation was taking place.
Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons sat in the middle of the stage and took a series of questions about his office’s approach to prosecution and convictions. Parsons said that implicit bias training for prosecutors is essential to “equalize outcomes” and overcome subconscious discrimination. Parsons has trained prosecutors in that regard across the country in recent years, he said.
“It’s one thing to have conscious biases, but many times, we’re governed by these impulses that make us want to think that some people are safer than others. Prosecutors aren’t immune from that, law enforcement’s not immune from that, so the more training we have on that, the better,” Parsons said.
Parsons encouraged panelists and audience members to understand that in interactions between law enforcement and residents, police officers represent not only themselves, but the officers and events that have come before them — and that each person has a history that makes him or her more or less trusting of law enforcement. He encouraged officers to keep those perspectives and histories in mind as they engage with area residents.
“We have to talk about those things like systemic racism that has decreased trust in our communities — and then find ways to dismantle that,” Parsons said. “For example, George Floyd — it’s not just about George Floyd, it’s about everything that happened before him for generations.”
Panelists noted that city and county law enforcement report racial statistics of traffic stops and other interactions to county commissioners and city councils every year, and that those reports are public. Additionally, law enforcement leaders stressed that filing complaints about profiling or other alleged misconduct does not need to happen in person. A discussion also emerged on internal affairs, as audience members wrote out questions on whether police departments are independently monitored — and on whether officers are required to report on a fellow officer’s misconduct.
Attendees asked the law enforcement leaders for their departments’ racial demographic figures.
College Station Chief Billy Couch said that his department is about 3% black, lower than the 8% of black residents in College Station overall. Couch said the number of black applicants also is low despite extensive recruiting efforts, possibly due to a stigma in some black communities about working in police departments.
“My black police officers tell me that they’ve been picked on by their families because they choose to work in the policing profession,” Couch said. “That’s not helping our young kids growing up, because it is a good and honorable profession. If you have someone in your family with a servant’s heart, I need you to encourage them to come see me and let me mentor them and get them ready.”
Sheriff Chris Kirk said that of the 257 staff members at the sheriff’s office, 17.5% are black, 14.1% are Hispanic and 68.9% are white. A&M’s Ragan said that 2% of officers at Texas A&M are black, and Bryan Chief Eric Buske said that his department is 4% black, 12% Hispanic and 83% white. Buske said that the number of black applicants has risen recently, but that it has not yet led to more hires.
During a conversation about law enforcement response to mental health crises, Kirk noted that the sheriff’s office’s crisis intervention team is a four-deputy unit tasked with responding in situations in which an individual is believed to be in the midst of a mental health crisis. They partner with the Mental Health, Mental Retardation agency, he said.
“We divert over 200 people a year from jail through our efforts,” Kirk said.
Ragan said that all A&M police staff members engage in implicit bias training, and Couch highlighted bias, force avoidance and communication training his officers receive.
“Communication training is probably the key. Communication is what starts and ends each interaction, and if we can teach them how they can communicate their way into and out of a situation while using respect, they’ll gain trust from the community,” Couch said.
“I’m most excited about de-escalation training, because I think it’s been needed for a long time. The last few years that we’ve been doing it, it’s really helped,” Buske added.
Jason Cornelius, who organized the forum over the past week, and KBTX-TV anchor-reporter Karla Castillo moderated the discussion. WTAW and Candy 95 also supported and showcased the forum.
Black Lives Matter B/CS organizers Ebony Peterson and Tre Watson both attended, and said after the forum that they appreciated the willingness of local officials to speak publicly on race and policing; Peterson said she wanted to hear what she described as a fuller discussion of racism and racist incidents, including recently, in the community.
“It really did speak volumes that everybody came out, but I think the panel should have had a few people from the actual community as well,” Peterson said. “[Cornelius] said we’re going to hold more, so maybe the next panel can be the community speaking and officers listening to us and asking us questions.”
Cornelius said local education, business and faith leaders, as well as area defense attorneys, have reached out to him in the hopes of being part of future panel discussions on racial justice.
“There are a lot more of these that can — and I think will — be had,” Cornelius said. “I was nervous all day long of how it was going to turn out. I’m glad it went well, I hope people enjoyed it and I hope this is the beginning of more conversations for our community.”
