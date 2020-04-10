Brazos County health officials announced an additional six cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the total to 114.
There also was a ninth death — a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized. One additional person was hospitalized, making 10 patients. Four more patients recovered, meaning 26 people overall in the county have recovered. Recovered patients are people who haven’t had a fever for 72 hours without help from fever-reducing medication and are at least seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
A total of 1,900 tests for the new coronavirus have been performed by county medical officials.
While Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan acknowledged at a Thursday press conference that the pandemic leaves officials in an unprecedented situation, he said everyone is relying on experience, training and each other to navigate through the new territory.
“I feel better this week than I felt last week,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got plans. We know what we’re doing here. We’re starting to get a sense of what this looks like and how this is affecting our community.
We can breathe a little easier as we say, ‘OK, we’re starting to see what’s coming.’ ”
About 45% of Brazos County’s cases are tied to eight clusters, Sullivan said Thursday. Clusters are cases grouped together and associated by time and place. At a Monday press conference, Sullivan said most of these are found in people’s homes.
On Thursday, he said a cluster at Sanderson Farms in Bryan was identified with two COVID-19 cases. Sullivan said hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the facility, employees’ temperatures are checked before they enter the building, and other response procedures are being coordinated.
Baylor Scott & White is providing three types of testing for COVID-19 at its College Station hospital, Dr. William Rayburn said Thursday. He said there are still shortages of those kits, but he expects more tests in coming weeks.
Rayburn said Baylor Scott & White testing priorities are in-patients, patients in the emergency department with coronavirus-like symptoms and then on a case-by-case basis when trying to rule out people with the illness.
There has been an upward trend in critically ill patients at Baylor Scott & White, Rayburn said, but the hospital is only about 60% full. Baylor Scott & White has 16 ICU beds, but Rayburn said it could double that capacity.
He said Baylor Scott & White has plenty of ventilators right now but anticipates needing more in the future. He noted that the health system can redeploy ventilators throughout Texas for areas of need, as well as critical care specialists, critical nursing and other staff members.
CHI St. Joseph’s chief medical officer Dr. Kia Parsi said that as of Wednesday, CHI had tested 675 patients with 49 tests coming back positive. CHI St. Joseph is averaging about five patients per day who are COVID-19 positive in the Bryan and College Station facilities, he added, and about 20% to 30% of those cases have required ICU care.
He said there are no shortages on personal protection equipment. Parsi added CHI St. Joseph has present staffing and the capacity for 14 additional ICU patients, as well as four of 12 beds available in the College Station ICU. In the Bryan hospital, there is an intermediate care unit of 12 beds at one end of the ICU that Parsi said could be converted into ICU beds.
There is currently capacity for 48 ICU beds and Parsi said CHI could make room and provide equipment to ventilate more than 100 patients.
Parsi said CHI has the space and equipment to increase almost 10 times the current ICU census, but said staffing from nursing, therapists and physicians is still being evaluated.
Some hospitals in the state have furloughed or cut pay for medical professionals because there are too few patients to treat, as elective procedures were eliminated from hospital schedules in anticipation of surges of COVID-19 patients that have yet to come for some areas. Rayburn said Baylor Scott & White made the decision to maintain the salaries of all employees for the next two months.
“Though that decision will financially be significant,” Rayburn said, “the greater good is we must have our workforce at full strength at the time we need them the most.”
Parsi said CHI is looking at ways, during this slower period as the county waits for a spike in cases, to reallocate staff for new needs and allow some to work from home.
CHI is part of a national healthcare organization that Parsi said is not requiring patients to pay for out-of-pocket costs related to COVID-19 care, such as copays and deductibles.
He also emphasized the work health care professionals are doing in response to pandemic.
“Every member of our clinical teams are literally risking their own health and well-being caring for our patients,” Parsi said. “They’re doing it, and they’re doing it willingly to ensure the health and well-being of our entire community.”
Eagle staff member Alex Miller contributed to this report.
