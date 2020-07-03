First responders remind those who want to set off their own fireworks for the July 4 holiday to stay safe and follow local laws.

According to Brazos County VFD Precinct 4 Chief Joe Warren, the county is not currently under a burn ban or other restriction that would prevent the use of fireworks outside city limits. However, he urged caution in ensuring that flames do not affect vegetation.

“We had some rain last week, at least a little over 4 inches out in western Brazos County,” Warren said. “So everything is green, but people need to be aware that while grass may be green on top, all the dead grass [lies] underneath it.”

Warren suggested setting off fireworks from a flat, hard surface, either dirt or pavement. For those using fireworks near tall grass, land owners should ensure the grass is mowed and the trimmings are raked away. A water source, such as a bucket of water or hose, should be kept nearby. Any shells that do not detonate properly should not be handled by hand. Warren suggested waiting five minutes after the initial fuse is lit, and only then handle dud fireworks using a shovel or rake and immersing it in water.

“Fireworks can cause burns to your body, face, eyes, hands,” he said, noting that even sparklers can be dangerous. “If a firework, say, goes off too early, some have been known to blow up and cause hearing damage.”

While fireworks are illegal to use within city limits, the College Station Fire Department recently issued a press release with their own safety tips for those traveling out to the county to use fireworks. This list of tips urged users to only light one firework at a time, and never let children handle the devices. Adults handling fireworks should only do so when sober, and should not point the devices toward buildings or other people. Additionally, the release states that everyone using fireworks should continue to practice social distancing in light of COVID-19, and wear face masks.

Authorities warn anyone using fireworks in the Bryan and College Station city limits could be issued a citation.

For more tips on safe firework usage, visit the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website at www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks.

