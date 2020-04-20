Brazos County officials are looking at changes in election protocol to keep county residents and election staff safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said last week that the number of voting machines at each location likely would be reduced to ensure physical distancing. To compensate, Hancock said, she is recommending an increase to eight Election Day voting locations for the July 14 primary runoff. Brazos County typically has five early voting locations and seven day-of-election voting centers for runoff elections, Hancock said.
“If we cut down on the number of equipment and don’t at least add a voting site, we’re looking at longer lines — and we don’t want people to be out any longer than they have to,” Hancock said. “We’re having to rethink some of the places that we use and whether they’re adequate enough to set machines 6 feet apart, and whether or not they’ll have adequate space to check in people at a 6-foot interval for lines.”
Hancock is on a statewide advisory board that is working to establish safety practices and guidelines. She said Texas counties have varying electoral needs and considerations.
She said a number of protocols to keep election workers safe are being developed and announcements of those protocols will be shared soon. Among the possible plans for Brazos County include giving voters a stylus for touch screen use to avoid touching the screen directly, she said, as well as having election workers wipe down the screens frequently.
The primary runoff elections were postponed from May 26 to July 14 due to the coronavirus. Both U.S. House District 17 primary contests went to runoffs, with Renee Swann and Pete Sessions facing off in the Republican race, and Rick Kennedy and David Jaramillo competing for the Democratic nomination. The Democratic U.S. Senate race to face Sen. John Cornyn pits MJ Hegar against Royce West.
College Station communications director Jay Socol said last week that the city hopes to hold its Place 4 City Council runoff election between Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. prior to Nov. 3, but has not yet received authorization from the state.
There are more than 117,000 voters registered in Brazos County.
“We currently have 697 mail ballot requests for the Democratic Primary and 871 for the Republican Primary,” Hancock said Thursday afternoon. She said the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 11 days prior to an election.
A state district judge, Tim Sulak, signed an order on Friday that temporarily softens restrictions for mail-in voting, according to reporting from the Texas Tribune. The debate over mail-in balloting amid the pandemic has proven partisan in many parts of the country, with some Democrats arguing that mail-in ballots will help with public safety and encourage participation. Some Republicans have shared concerns about potential voter fraud expansion if more states were to rely heavily on mail-in ballots. Sulak’s order allows any voter “to request a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic by citing the disability qualification allowed in the Texas election code,” according to the Tribune.
Texas voters who sought an absentee ballot had to have an illness or disability, be 65 years or older, be out of the county during the election period, or be in jail.
The Texas attorney general’s office argued against the expansion of mail-in voting, according to the Tribune.
“We conclude that, based on the plain language of the relevant statutory text, fear of contracting COVID-19 unaccompanied by a qualifying sickness or physical condition does not constitute a disability under the Election Code for purposes of receiving a ballot by mail,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote last week.
“From the stance of an elections administrator, if a person checks the ‘disability’ box, I cannot question that. I send their ballot regardless,” Hancock said.
David Hilburn, Brazos County Republican Party chair, said his party tentatively has scheduled its county convention — usually held within weeks of the primary election — for May 30, but is trying to troubleshoot past the challenge of its bylaws not allowing for remote participation.
Hilburn said he hopes the state finds a way forward that encourages participation and public safety while also maintaining vote security and integrity of the electoral process.
“Number one, we want to make sure that everybody can vote,” Hilburn said. “There’s a lot being said about mail-in ballots, and there’s a balance between wanting voter ID and disenfranchising voters. The concern is that by allowing people to vote by mail-in, you are allowing or opening the door for more fraud.”
TC Langford, chair of the Brazos County Democratic Party, said her party held its county convention online in March after canceling its in-person gathering. Langford expressed gratitude for the decision to ease restrictions on mail-in voting, mingled with concern about the potential logistical challenges of a large mail-in turnout.
“This is a tremendous step forward, but I am cautiously optimistic,” Langford said. “In light of the lack of stimulus money in the CARES Act allocated to the Postal Service, some question whether there will be a viable Postal Service in June and July.”
Langford also noted that many election workers tend to be in the categories of people at higher risk from COVID-19, and she said she was worried about getting enough people to work the coming elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.