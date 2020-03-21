Brazos County has its first community spread COVID-19 case, health officials said Friday.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan confirmed two additional positive coronavirus cases in Brazos County as of Friday morning, bringing the county’s total COVID-19 cases to six.
One of the new cases is a man in his 30s with no travel history who went to an emergency room and took all precautions. He was sent home and is doing well, according to Sullivan.
The second new case is a man in his 20s who had traveled to New Mexico. Sullivan said that the health district was still gathering information about the individuals’ close contacts.
“It is critical that each and every one of us does our part to stop the chain of viral transmission,” Sullivan said. “We need to be clear that this is not a reason for panic and is not a reason for anxiety. This is a reason to act with common sense and to heed the recommendations of public health agencies.”
Sullivan delivered the update in a midday Friday press conference that also included remarks from Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. Nelson and Peters said that essential city and county entities are operating, even as many services, offices and facilities are closed to the public.
“All essential services are up and running,” Nelson said, noting the same was true in College Station. “You can rest assured that we are open for business with all of those essential activities.”
On Wednesday and Thursday, state, county and city officials enacted orders that limit public gatherings to fewer than 10 people and require that food establishments and bars close dining rooms while still being allowed to offer take-home options.
More than 18,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States, and more than 210 in Texas, as of Friday evening.
Sullivan said that despite efforts nationwide to increase testing capacity, not every person who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms — which include fever, shortness of breath and coughing — has been tested or will be able to be tested due to immense demand.
“I think it’s critical that we remember that the tests best serve those who are high risk — those who are 65 and over, those who have other illnesses that would put them at risk for severe COVID-19,” Sullivan said, listing heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and low immune systems as examples. “The vast majority of individuals who get COVID-19 will recover on their own but can transmit, and again, it is the vulnerable we are trying to protect.”
In an evening interview on KBTX-TV, Sullivan estimated the number of local tests administered at 200 to 300.
At Friday’s press conference, Sullivan said he expects the number of local cases to rise, and he urged area residents to continue following both state orders and best health practices.
