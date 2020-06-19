Although the three top administrators in Brazos County believe that wearing masks helps to slow the spread of COVID-19, all three said Thursday that such a requirement is not imminent locally.
The three administrators were asked about wearing masks a day after Gov. Greg Abbott said his recent orders allow local governments to let businesses require mask use. Across the state, some Texas county and city leaders are beginning to mandate that local businesses require face masks where 6 feet of separation is not feasible.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said in a phone interview with The Eagle midday Thursday that in light of Abbott’s announcement and subsequent orders put forth in Bexar and Hidalgo counties and some municipalities, he has had “brief conversations” with local leaders, including the mayors of Bryan and College Station, about a mask requirement in businesses, but that he is “not ready for that yet.”
“I haven’t been a proponent of requiring people to wear masks,” Peters said. “I’m open to suggestions of what we may need to do. Things change every day.”
Just after Peters’ phone interview, the Brazos County Health District announced 70 new cases of COVID-19.
While wearing a mask in a Thursday evening interview, Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said that he and other local leaders are working on ways to further encourage and promote mask use, but that he also did not currently see the need for a mask mandate for businesses.
“If you want a bottom line, I’m going to take every opportunity to educate on why it is courteous and can be helpful in many different ways to wear masks — even though I don’t think we need to be passing laws to compel it,” Nelson said.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said Thursday that though his view differs from Peters and Nelson on whether a requirement is called for, he believes that enacting a mandate on College Station businesses without accompanying ordinances in Bryan and the county as a whole would harm College Station economically.
“I do not believe it is feasible to establish such a mandate only in one of the county’s largest cities,” Mooney said. “I believe that businesses in College Station would suffer if we mandated the wearing of masks in businesses while such a mandate was not in place throughout the county.”
All three leaders said face coverings are an important tool in combating the spread of COVID-19, along with other health practices. The Brazos County Commissioners Court recently passed a requirement that face coverings be worn in the common areas of the county courthouse, but Peters said that more sweeping mandates were not likely in the near future.
“I don’t think we have reached any kind of critical capacity with the hospitals. That was the concern from the beginning, was making sure we weren’t overwhelming the hospitals,” Peters said. “As far as requiring businesses to have people wear masks, I’m not ready for that yet.”
There were 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is the same total as Wednesday and ties the most hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority, said Wednesday that Brazos County’s intensive care capacity is at nearly 70%.
Gov. Abbott, in a Wednesday television interview with KWTX-TV, said local governments can require businesses to mandate mask use.
“Businesses — they’ve always had the opportunity and the ability, just like they can require people to wear shoes and shirts, these businesses can require people to wear face masks if they come into their businesses,” Abbott said. “Local officials are just now realizing that that was authorized.”
Earlier in the week, mayors of nine Texas cities wrote to Abbott requesting the authority to mandate the use of face coverings. According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott has regularly encouraged Texans to don masks but opposes setting penalties for those who do not.
