Brazos County health officials reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the county’s total number of cases increased to 158.
Health officials also reported a 14th death from the virus, a woman in her 80s who was in hospice care. Nine of those who have died have been in their 80s.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at a press conference Thursday that the number of cases in each of the county’s ZIP codes will be shared publicly for the first time as soon as today.
Officials from CHI St. Joseph Health and Baylor Scott & White said their health centers remain well below maximum capacity and are not experiencing supply shortages.
Some jurisdictions in Texas and elsewhere, such as Austin, have begun to require residents to wear protective masks in public. Sullivan encouraged mask use on Thursday but said no recommendation of a local requirement to wear a face cover is imminent.
“I don’t know that we’ll see that right now, that we’re gonna be mandating that everyone wear a mask, but if we are having problems with more cases and we’re not seeing folks wear masks — and we’re having issues with this — I can’t say that that’s an impossibility,” Sullivan said. “I’ve seen a cultural shift in that regard even in the last week — that folks are wearing masks.”
Sullivan said that three more patients have recovered from
COVID-19, bringing Brazos County’s number of recovered patients to 41. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
Sullivan said that 49% of the county’s 158 cases come from clusters of cases, which he defined as prolonged closeness among multiple people.
“Certainly, the closer that we’re together and the longer that we’re together, the more likely we are to transmit,” he said.
Nine patients were hospitalized Thursday, which is one more than Wednesday’s total. No patients were discharged from the hospital.
Brazos County medical officials have performed 2,622 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Sullivan said county officials want to test more people, but there have been limitations in gathering testing materials.
“I do hope that to get better and expect that to get better in the coming weeks to months, but that has been a challenge,” Sullivan said.
Baylor Scott & White’s Temple hospital was one of the first four in the country to test within the hospital, according to Jason Jennings, regional president of Baylor Scott & White. The system’s College Station location is now able to do internal testing, which helps turnaround time in testing and conserves personal protective equipment, Jennings said.
CHI St. Joseph also has internal COVID-19 testing now, according to Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer. Parsi added that as early as the beginning of next week, the hospital should have antibody testing to determine if people have antibodies to the virus and can develop immunity.
CHI St. Joseph is at about 60% of normal capacity, Parsi said, and has surge contingency plans for four times as many patients as they have now.
“Currently, we have no significant shortage of supplies,” Parsi said. He added that they received extra gloves and masks locally and extra beds and sanitizers from the state. Jennings said Baylor Scott & White also has plenty of supplies on hand.
The ICU at Baylor Scott & White was at 70% capacity earlier this week with COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients, Jennings said. He added the hospital’s capacity is currently running between 55% and 60% now. Baylor Scott & White is ready to open a secondary ICU unit, but hasn’t needed to yet.
The CHI St. Joseph system has been averaging five to eight patients with COVID-19 over the past week, including two to three needing ventilator support, Parsi said.
“Of course, these numbers fluctuate daily, but we have been, for the most part, pretty steady,” Parsi said. “If anything, we have had a slight decrease in daily incidents of cases.”
The Brazos County Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday with local elected officials.
Other area counties
• Washington County reported five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 49. Washington County’s Joint Information Center reports there are 40 active cases. Six people have recovered, two more than Wednesday, and three people have died from the virus.
• Milam County reported an additional case Thursday, bringing the county’s total to nine.
• Burleson County confirmed an additional case Thursday, bringing the county’s total to eight. The patient is a woman in her 70s, according to the Burleson County Office of Emergency Management. One patient has recovered from the virus in the county.
• No new cases were reported in Grimes County on Wednesday. The county has reported seven to date, according to the Grimes County Office of Emergency Management.
• Leon County reported no new cases Thursday. The county has four cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
• Robertson County reported no new cases. The county has reported two to date.
• Madison County has two confirmed cases as of Wednesday, county officials report.
Statewide
According to the Texas Tribune, 963 more cases of the new coronavirus were reported Thursday, an increase of about 6% over the previous day, bringing the total to at least 16,455 cases. Three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
The state has reported 29 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 393 — an increase of about 8% from Wednesday.
At least 158,547 tests have been conducted.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported two new cases of COVID-19, bring that county’s total to 76. There are two people hospitalized, with one in critical condition. According to officials, 53 cases have recovered and 83 are being monitored. There have been four deaths in McLennan County.
