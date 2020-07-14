Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Monday that 5,319 residents cast ballots during two weeks of early voting, and that election officials are feeling prepared for today’s primary runoff elections.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. Any eligible voter in line by 7 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.
Hancock said Monday afternoon that a number of health safety protocols are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including ample availability of hand sanitizer, and a system in which voters use the eraser end of a provided pencil to push the buttons on electronic voting machines.
According to Hancock, 3,933 voters cast Republican ballots during early voting, and 1,386 ballots were cast in the Democratic runoff.
“We’ve had a good turnout for a runoff. Runoff elections are always typically less than a primary or general election, but we did have a good turnout,” Hancock said. “The new protocols went very well.”
State law indicates that masks cannot be required at polling places, but Hancock said they are strongly recommended. A few county residents emailed Hancock in recent days to let her know they thought the health precautions in place were effectively carried out by election workers, she said.
Hancock stressed that curbside voting is available and should be used only by those who need it. The Brazos Center and the County Administration Building will have two marked spots for curbside voting, Hancock said.
“All locations have curbside voting. It’s required by law,” Hancock said. “I would like to remind voters that curbside is to be used for voters who are unable to enter the polling place without assistance or likelihood of injury to their health — or if they have COVID-19. Curbside is not quick, so just a reminder to folks to please not misuse that.”
Hancock said that interest in the Precinct 1 Brazos County commissioner race between incumbent Steve Aldrich and College Station school board president Michael Schaefer appears to have contributed to higher-than-expected turnout.
Aldrich, who was elected to the post in 2016, received 41.57% of the vote on March 3, while Schaefer received 35.07%. A third candidate, Mike Ruesink, received 23.37% of the vote. The winner of the Republican runoff will be unopposed in November.
Both major parties have runoff elections for the race to replace the retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores in U.S. House District 17, which includes Bryan-College Station, Waco and some parts of the Austin metro area. The two Democratic candidates for District 17 are Marine veteran David Jaramillo of Waco and project manager Rick Kennedy of Pflugerville; the two Republicans in the runoff are former Dallas-area U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions and Brazos Eye Surgery owner Renee Swann of Waco.
Those participating in the Democratic runoff also will be able to weigh in on the U.S. Senate and railroad commissioner races.
“We’re hoping that everything goes as smoothly for Election Day as it did for early voting,” Hancock said.
To learn more, visit www.brazosvotes.org.
Runoff election ballots can be cast at the following locations:
• Brazos Center; 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan
• Brazos County Administration Building; 200 S. Texas Ave., Bryan
• College Station City Hall; 1101 Texas Ave., College Station
• Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church; 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan
• Arena Hall; 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan
• Christ United Methodist Church; 4201 Texas 6, South, College Station
• First Baptist Church — Bryan; 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan
• Wellborn Community Center 4119 W. Greens Prairie Road, Wellborn
