The Brazos County Health District reported 18 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 134 positive cases.
A woman in her 70s who was hospitalized died, the district reported, making the 10th death of a county resident who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said there are 27 people who have recovered, which is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications and seven days have passed since the onset of symptoms.
There are 10 people in the hospital, with one person released since Friday's update. In the county, 2,171 people have been tested.
Around the Brazos Valley, there are 37 cases in Washington County, according to the Washington County Office of Emergency Management. The county has reported two deaths due to the virus.
There are seven cases in Milam County; six cases each in Burleson and Grimes counties; three cases in Leon County; two cases in Robertson County and one case in Madison County, according to state officials.
The Brazos County Health District will have a press conference to update the situation on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
