Brazos County health officials announced Saturday there were 40 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall number to 605.
Of those, 198 have recovered, which is the same total since Wednesday. There are 385 active cases, 40 more than Friday. There are seven Brazos County residents hospitalized, one less than Friday's total. To date, 22 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for the coronavirus.
Officials said there have been 8,865 people tested in Brazos County, which is 21 more than Friday's total.
This is the second-highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazos County has reported 10-plus cases for five consecutive days. Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said Friday he expects the trend of double-digit new daily cases in Brazos County to continue.
“I hope it doesn’t [continue], but we have to look at what’s going on,” Sullivan said. “We’re opening up. I’m concerned that folks feel like we’re done with this and we’re through it.
Over the past seven days, there have been 128 cases reported in Brazos County. In the course of the week prior, there were 41 cases reported.
In an interview Friday, Sullivan said he’s concerned this spike in cases is related to community transmission and recent large indoor gatherings.
“When we bring in a lot of different folks from different areas into one gathering inside, indoors, and we’re not socially distancing, that’s a really good way to transmit the virus,” Sullivan said. “All of those things we come together and like to do, those are still at risk and those can develop clusters. It only takes one person within tight closed quarters to — especially somebody who’s not wearing a mask — to spread the virus within that gathering.”
