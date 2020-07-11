Brazos County health officials reported 60 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,961.
Of those, 1,685 have recovered, which is the same as Friday's total; 1,241 are considered active, an increase of 60.
Officials said Saturday there have been 23,467 tests for COVID-19 administered by county health providers, an increase of 195 over Friday.
Brazos County has an infection rate of 12.79 per 1,000 residents. Harris County’s infection rate is 8.89 per 1,000 people, while Dallas County’s is 11.74 per 1,000.
The positivity rate -- or the percentage of tests given that give a positive result -- is 21.6% in the past seven days.
There are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized, a decrease of two since Friday. Seven people were discharged from the hospital. The county's total hospital bed occupancy is at 71% and the ICU bed capacity is at 75%. That number includes all patients, not just COVID-19 patients, officials said.
In the Brazos Valley’s trauma service area, there are 14 available ICU beds, 154 available hospital beds and 39 available ventilators as of Saturday afternoon, state officials reported. There are 58 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
