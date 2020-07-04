Brazos County health officials reported 70 additional positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,401.
Two additional deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 33. According to officials, two women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s, died. The women were both hospitalized.
There are now 1,192 who have recovered, which is 60 more than Friday. There are 1,176 active cases, eight more than Friday.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said there have been 21,349 tests performed, 1,119 more than Friday.
In the past seven days, there have been 681 positive cases reported.
There are 34 people in the hospital; 12 have been discharged since Friday. Officials said in Brazos County, 75% of hospital beds are occupied, and 69% of ICU beds are occupied. That total includes all hospitals in Brazos County and includes all patients, not just COVID-19 patients.
The Brazos County Expo Complex will host another free drive-thru testing site Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is open to everyone, not just Brazos County residents.
The Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
