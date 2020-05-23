Brazos County health officials reported 53 new COVID-19 cases -- most of which are tied to a local assisted living center -- and one additional death on Saturday.
According to a statement from Parc at Traditions, 191 people were tested via private testing Tuesday. Of those, 45 tested positive for the coronavirus. Eleven are staff members and 34 are residents, the statement read. Most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic.
As The Eagle reported Wednesday afternoon, four employees and two residents had recently tested positive at the multifaceted senior facility that offers independent living, assisted living and memory care.
A woman in her 80s who was hospitalized has died, health officials said, marking 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in Brazos County.
There are four people currently hospitalized, and 246 active cases, an increase of 52. Health officials reported 171 have recovered, which is the same number reported Friday. Health officials define a recovery from COVID-19 as being free from fever for 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine and 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There have been 6,942 tests performed locally, an increase of 159.
Parc at Traditions said in a statement all COVID-19 residents have been immediately quarantined. In addition to a continuation of enhanced personal protective equipment protocols the Texas National Guard was at the facility today for additional sanitizing of the area. Parc at Traditions will continue a no-visitor policy and rigorous screening, disinfection and social distancing protocols.
The center is also working closely with state and county health officials, the statement read.
