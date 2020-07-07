Brazos County surpassed 2,500 total cases with 48 additional cases reported Monday.
Over the past week, there have been 589 additional cases and five reported deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,532 and 34 deaths. Of the total cases, 1,238 remained active Monday.
As of Monday’s update from the health department, there were 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized, which is unchanged from Sunday. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials reported the county’s hospital bed occupancy at 62%, and the intensive care unit bed capacity at 63%.
Of the 589 new cases in the past week, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Seth Sullivan said, 33% fall into the 18-24 age range.
The presentation of symptoms among patients, no matter their age, are similar, Sullivan said, noting people in their 20s, 30s and 40s have died from the virus.
“It certainly doesn’t discriminate,” he said.
The lower number of cases reported Monday is not an indication of a decreased number of cases, but a reflection of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Sullivan said, calling it a reporting phenomenon.
In total, there have been 21,398 tests conducted, Sullivan reported, noting the Brazos County Health District maintains a database of positive cases to try to prevent double-counting positive cases. After a positive case, it is verified by more tests, but those are not reported as new cases.
Models showing the
perceived and expected scenarios for COVID-19 have been used throughout the pandemic to show best-case and worst-case conditions, along with modelers’ confidence in each scenario based on different variables. The models have moved from best-case scenario toward a worst-case situation.
“All these things are variables. They change, literally, by the week, and so it can make it a challenge,” Sullivan said. “There was a time when we were looking at best-case scenario, and it’s gotten to ... worst-case in just a matter of a week or two. “
Variables such as social distancing, mask ordinances, available medications and a different approach to treating COVID-19 patients in the hospital can affect the models, he said, and help slow the spread of the virus.
Last week, only one day had fewer than 100 new cases, according to the updates sent out by the Brazos County Health District. “We’re still seeing that rate,” Sullivan said Monday. “We certainly want that to slow down and hope that many of the things that we’ve been putting into place, even last week, will impact that and make that lower. So I certainly hope that number gets lower.”
Sullivan said it is important that people remain vigilant in their efforts to practice social distancing, wear a face mask over their nose and mouth and practice proper hand washing. There are mask requirements in Bryan, College Station and the county.
In College Station, Mayor Karl Mooney said, a $1,000 fine is possible for businesses that do not enforce the mask requirement and up to a $250 fine for individuals who do not wear a mask in public; however, both of those fines would come after multiple violations and a verbal or written warning.
“That’s really what we’re focusing on first is to intercept these folks who are not compliant, have a good conversation with them, tell them why, share some of the information that we know, just like you’ve heard Dr. Sullivan saying days on end now it seems, but let them know there is a good reason for wearing a mask,” Mooney said. “Masks are not the end-all and be-all for stopping this virus. It is one tool in our toolbox.”
Mooney noted the city is also investigating complaints about parties where clusters can develop and the virus can spread quickly among a group.
Sullivan noted it is too early to know the impact of any possible mutations of COVID-19, but any evolution does not seem to have a negative impact on vaccine candidates, noting some vaccines have moved onto phase three trials.
“That’s a very important milestone,” he said. “Phase three is where we really get to see kind of the proof in the pudding, so to speak, of how effective these vaccines are. Those are undergoing right now, and there is still a large degree of confidence that the vaccine candidates will be effective, even against the minor changes that we’re seeing in the nucleic material of the virus.”
A mobile testing site will be available Tuesday and Wednesday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The free tests are available for anyone, regardless of whether people have COVID-19 symptoms. Registration for the tests opens 24 hours ahead of the date and people can register at txcovidtest.org.
